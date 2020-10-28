December 16, 1940—October 25,2020
On October 25, 2020, Wesley B. Wynn, better known as Boone passed away at Hospice in Longview, Wash. He was born on December 16, 1940 in Huntersville, Minn., to Lillian and WesleyWynn. Boone was one of ten children. He moved to the area when he was 17 and later became a log truck driver for many years before becoming an equipment operator for Caphel Brothers and Teevin Brothers in Rainier, Ore. He went on to retire from Teevin Brothers.
Boone loved to fish, hunt, camp and was always open to do most anything outdoors. Two of his last excursions were to Neah Bay fishing with his sons Ken and Wes Wynn and Duane Springstead. He loved that.
Boone is survived by his sweetheart of 17 years, Bobbie Suttles, three sons, Ken (Gena) Wynn of Kelso, Wash., Wes (Debbie) Wynn of Castle Rock, Wash., and John Trotter of Montana. One brother, George (Nancy) Wynn, Two sisters, Elna (Dan) Davis and Eva (Russ) Gresham. Several loving stepchildren and grandchildren whom he adored.
He is predeceased by two sons, Robert and Kelvin Wynn, four sisters and two brothers.
Boone will be missed so much and will hold a special place in our hearts forever. He is in gods hands now.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held after the first of the year.
