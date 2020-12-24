Wayne Reynolds Krause

January 27, 1925—December 18, 2020

Wayne Reynolds Krause, 95, formerly of Broken Bow and Longview, Washington, passed away December 18, 2020.

Wayne was born on January 27, 1925 to Henry and Effie Mae (Tykwart) Krause. After graduation, Wayne left for the Army where he served in the 20th Armored Division. That division liberated Dachau concentration camp at the end of WWII.

Following his discharge from the Army, Wayne married Phyllis Jensen in Broken Bow on April 5, 1947. Together they had four children.

After Phyllis’s passing in 1992, he married Charlene (Steinmeier) Mundhenk on May 17, 1994. Wayne and Charlene moved to Longview, WA, where he enjoyed golfing & fishing. After Charlene’s passing on May 21, 2020, Wayne moved back to NE to be closer to family.

Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis (Jensen), his parents and siblings Grace (Krause) Mortensen, Gene Krause, Lois (Krause) Bennett, and by his second wife, Charlene (Steinmeier).