Wayne Reynolds Krause
January 27, 1925—December 18, 2020

Wayne Reynolds Krause, 95, formerly of Broken Bow and Longview, Washington, passed away December 18, 2020.

Wayne was born on January 27, 1925 to Henry and Effie Mae (Tykwart) Krause. After graduation, Wayne left for the Army where he served in the 20th Armored Division. That division liberated Dachau concentration camp at the end of WWII.

Following his discharge from the Army, Wayne married Phyllis Jensen in Broken Bow on April 5, 1947. Together they had four children.

After Phyllis’s passing in 1992, he married Charlene (Steinmeier) Mundhenk on May 17, 1994. Wayne and Charlene moved to Longview, WA, where he enjoyed golfing & fishing. After Charlene’s passing on May 21, 2020, Wayne moved back to NE to be closer to family.

Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis (Jensen), his parents and siblings Grace (Krause) Mortensen, Gene Krause, Lois (Krause) Bennett, and by his second wife, Charlene (Steinmeier).

Wayne is survived by his children, Wayne Jr. (Eileen) Krause of Cabot, AR, Fred (Cindy) Krause of Kearney, NE, Linda Dillon of Lincoln, NE, and Larry (Peggy) Krause of Wood River, NE; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Melody (Galen) Bywater of Independence, OR, Mona Mundhenk of Maple Valley, WA and Kurt Mundhenk of Puyallup, WA.

A service and celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, NE on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

