Wayne B. Bauer

  • 0
Oct. 22, 1930 — July 18, 2022

Wayne passed away after a long and wonderful life. He worked as a longshoreman, retiring after 25 years. After retirement, he and Marilyn spent much time traveling across the country in their RV.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and his daughter, Deborah Bauer.

He leaves behind his children, Kim Bauer (Nancy), Lorri Stoyles (Steve) and Lynette Velez (Mark). He also leaves seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

If desired, people may donate to Hospice.

