Warren Vene Morris

November 5, 1929- May 17, 2020

Warren died in Longview,WA of natural causes. He was born in Elmwood, Oklahoma on November 5, 1929 to Mabel and Lorrin Morris. In 1937 they moved their family to Washington. Warren attended schools locally and graduated from RALong High School in 1949. He played basketball and was admitted to the Hall of Fame.

As a youth,he was employed with Longview Fibre Co. and Quality Bakery. In 1950, he started working for Long-Bell Lumber Co. He became Purchasing Manager and his work took him to many places in the U.S.,Japan,Philippines,Singapore,Hong Kong,and he visited Thailand and Taiwan. When International Paper closed, he opened his own successful lumber sales business before becoming Presi dent-Manager of Ross Simmons Lumber Co. He retired in 1996.

Warren and Anna Jeanne (DePriest) were married June 10, 1950 and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this June. They had three children: Karen,Lora and Kirk. He spent time with each of them,his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their endeavors in school and sports activities. He was proud of each of them.