Warren Vene Morris

November 5, 1929- May 17, 2020
Warren died in Longview,WA of natural causes. He was born in Elmwood, Oklahoma on November 5, 1929 to Mabel and Lorrin Morris. In 1937 they moved their family to Washington. Warren attended schools locally and graduated from RALong High School in 1949. He played basketball and was admitted to the Hall of Fame.
As a youth,he was employed with Longview Fibre Co. and Quality Bakery. In 1950, he started working for Long-Bell Lumber Co. He became Purchasing Manager and his work took him to many places in the U.S.,Japan,Philippines,Singapore,Hong Kong,and he visited Thailand and Taiwan. When International Paper closed, he opened his own successful lumber sales business before becoming Presi dent-Manager of Ross Simmons Lumber Co. He retired in 1996.
Warren and Anna Jeanne (DePriest) were married June 10, 1950 and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this June. They had three children: Karen,Lora and Kirk. He spent time with each of them,his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their endeavors in school and sports activities. He was proud of each of them.
After retirement he and AJ spent time travelling in their RV to Arizona and toured many state capitals. They visited Washington D.C., New York and cruised to Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, fishing,bowling,golfing and casinos. He was a member of Early Edition Rotary and held the office of Sergeant at Arms. He took pleasure in volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul. One of his happiest memories was a fishing trip to Alaska with the Riggins family.
Warren was a proud member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation of Shawnee,Oklahoma and he attended several pow-wows. At numerous regional meetings he received the Elder Award and received Pendleton wool blankets.
Warren is survived by his loving and devoted wife,Anna Jeanne,of 69 years;three children: Karen (Fred) Bruechert, Lora Leedy,Kirk (Ellie) Morris; granddaughters: Allison (John) Milhorn, Melissa (John Price) Bruechert,Emma Leedy,Kory (Josh) Fischer;great granddaughters: Maddie,Haleigh,Deidre,Kelsey,and Avery: great-great grandchildren: Demetrius and Peyton. Two sisters:Odetta Yeager and Rhonda Pfingsten.
There will be a family graveside service because of the novel corona virus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Community Home Health and Hospice (P 0 Box 2067, Longview,WA 98632). Steele Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.