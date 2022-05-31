April 2, 1943 — May 20, 2022

Warren (Jack) Burke passed away of natural causes May 20, 2022, at his home in Longview, Washington.

Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1959, and retired honorably after serving 20 years. Jack began a second career with PGE with Trojan nuclear security, and retired from there as well.

Jack is remembered as a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Soledad (Solly); four children (Warren Jr., Edward, John and Jay); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.