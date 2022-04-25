Nov. 5, 1939 —April 3, 2022

Walter Wright Swihart passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on April 03, 2022. His wife, Carol, was at his side.

Walt was born November 5, 1939 in Lexington, Virginia, to Anna and Wilbur Swihart. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and served overseas. After his term of service, he moved to California and then to Oregon where he became a mail carrier. Walt finished his mail career in Kelso, Washington. Walt had a lifelong love of guns, rocks and gemstones. He was happiest when sharing his knowledge of each. Walt was an award-winning trap and skeet shooter. He had many friends and will be missed.

Walter is survived by his wife, Carol Walker Swihart; a daughter, Heidi Shull (Kevin) of Pergitsville, West Virginia; and his four grandchildren and one great-grand child. He also is survived by three stepchildren, Doug Wickstrand, Elizabeth Anderson (Steve) and Jenny Bartolus (Ron), his special buddy. Jenny always made him laugh. In all Walt had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Thanks to hospice for their compassion and help. Because of them, Walt was able to be home during his final days.

Special thanks to friends Jeff and Judy Ballard for all their love and assistance during Walt’s long Illness.

A ceremony celebrating Walt will be announced at a later date.