Walter (Walt) F. Williams

Mar. 24, 1927 — June 23, 2022

Shortly after his passing on June 23, one of Walt’s nephews said, Uncle Walt was the BEST — we lost an American Classic. He was 95 years old, a World War II veteran, built his home with his own hands, raised five kids, lived the true American Dream and everybody loved him!! That statement truly summed up what Walt’s family were all thinking — we lost our American Classic.

Our dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa, uncle, cousin and FRIEND, Walt Williams, passed away at his home with family, neighbors and friends by his side. Walt was the youngest sibling out of 14, when Lurenna and Edward Williams added to the Williams’ herd on March 24, 1927. Walt, like all of his children after him, was born in Kelso, Washington. He married the love of his life, Gladys, also from Kelso, in 1947. The loving pair had five children of their own, Stewart, Marilyn, Steven, Daniel and Melody.

In 1944, Walt joined the U.S. Army and was trained at a military base in California. After training, his group was shipped to Nagasaki, Japan. During his 13 months in Japan, Walt was moved around and performed guard duty at multiple bases before settling near Tokyo as the mail clerk for that base. During his time in the military, he courted Gladys back home in the states with multiple love letters and poems.

Upon his return stateside, Walt and Gladys married in Kelso in 1947. A few years later they began building the Rose Valley home in which they would raise their family. Around that same time, Walt also began his career at Weyerhaeuser Company where he worked his way up to millwright before retiring after 40 dedicated years.

Walt and Gladys had many hobbies. They enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, spending time with family and friends, and were very active members of their church, Grace Lutheran in Longview. One of their favorite pastimes was square dancing, which they began in 1957 after joining the Square and Circle Square Dance Club.

Walt took up square dance calling and that is where he truly shined. He was a natural and talented entertainer and became a celebrity in the square dance world. In 1959, he became the official caller for the Square and Circle Club and that very same year was named Caller of the Year. In addition to local dances, he also called in many Oregon and Washington state festivals and was on the program for the Penticton Jamboree for 18 years. In 1981, he provided entertainment at the National Square Dance Convention in Seattle, Washington. He was known as the Happy Yodeler.

Anyone who had the privilege of meeting Walt loved him. He had a genuine disposition for happiness, which he radiated to everyone he knew and met. His smile was infectious as was his love for entertaining and making those around him laugh.

Walt was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Gladys, in 2016. He is survived by his children, son Stewart Williams (Iris), daughter Marilyn Gossett (Jamie), son Steven Williams (Cyndi), son Danny Williams and daughter Melody Rinker (Nat). He also is survived by 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service takes place at 11 a.m. July 23, 2022, at Calvary Chapel Church, 902 Ash St. in Kelso, Washington (located next to the Kelso Elks).