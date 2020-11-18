Walter J Naze

Walt was extremely proud of his four children and their many achievements in life and considered them to be his greatest achievement in his life. He was a kind, generous, keen-witted man who dearly loved all his family and many wonderful friends. His sense of humor was legend to those who knew him. He enjoyed his morning coffee groups over many years where he met with long-time friends and made many new friendships. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time at the Oregon Coast and the Toutle River. He collected music of all varieties, model cars and planes and anything related to WWII.