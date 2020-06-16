× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 24, 1930 – June 12, 2020

Walter G. Neiman, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020. Walter resided in Kalama, WA his entire life and graduated from Kalama High School in 1948. He attended LCJC and St. Martin’s College where he received his degree in Education.

In 1953, Walter enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Anchorage, AK until 1956. After his time in the service, he attended the University of Portland to get his Master’s in Education. He then began teaching at Carrolls School where he taught for 22 years. Walter was still receiving Christmas cards and visits from many former students of his.

After retiring in 1979, Walter enjoyed farming and raising beef cattle. He took very good care of his animals. He also spent many hours volunteering at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kalama. His faith was very important to him his entire life. He was a kind and generous man.

Although Walter never married, he was “Uncle Walt” to all his nieces and nephews who loved him very much. He always had a good story to tell and a root beer float to treat them to.