June 7, 1932 — May 7, 2021

Wallace J. Krausch was born June 7, 1932, on a farm in Valley City, North Dakota, the eldest of five children born to John J. and Zelma P. (Selig) Krausch. He died May 7, 2021, at home.

While attending Valley City High School, Wally moved into town and joined the National Guard to earn money from drilling on weekends. Three months later the Army called up his unit to the Korean War, and the farm boy grew up fast. He served 10 months in a combat zone. His most significant duty assignment was with the heavy tank company, 7th Infantry. He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of sergeant and was awarded the Korean War Combat Infantry Badge with two Bronze Campaign Stars.

He studied auto mechanics at the North Dakota State School of Science on the G.I. Bill.

In 1954, he moved to Washington to begin his career as a railroad lineman for the Northern Pacific Railway, which by the time of his retirement in 1994 had become Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

On June 21, 1955, he chanced to see a pretty girl, Judy Kaija, in Winlock, and doubled back to introduce himself. Two weeks later he proposed. They were married Sept. 19, 1955, and celebrated 65 years together.