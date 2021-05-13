June 7, 1932 — May 7, 2021
Wallace J. Krausch was born June 7, 1932, on a farm in Valley City, North Dakota, the eldest of five children born to John J. and Zelma P. (Selig) Krausch. He died May 7, 2021, at home.
While attending Valley City High School, Wally moved into town and joined the National Guard to earn money from drilling on weekends. Three months later the Army called up his unit to the Korean War, and the farm boy grew up fast. He served 10 months in a combat zone. His most significant duty assignment was with the heavy tank company, 7th Infantry. He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of sergeant and was awarded the Korean War Combat Infantry Badge with two Bronze Campaign Stars.
He studied auto mechanics at the North Dakota State School of Science on the G.I. Bill.
In 1954, he moved to Washington to begin his career as a railroad lineman for the Northern Pacific Railway, which by the time of his retirement in 1994 had become Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
On June 21, 1955, he chanced to see a pretty girl, Judy Kaija, in Winlock, and doubled back to introduce himself. Two weeks later he proposed. They were married Sept. 19, 1955, and celebrated 65 years together.
The railroad moved them to numerous towns around the state, including three times in Kelso. They settled in Centralia in 1990 and moved to a retirement community in Chehalis in 2018.
He was devoted to his family, and was always helping people in need. Among his many hobbies were travel, photography and restoring 1950s Buicks.
Notable memberships included the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cle Elum Eagles (past president), and the Society for Creative Anachronism, where he was elevated to the Order of the Pelican for service. He also was a volunteer fireman in Cle Elum.
Survivors include his wife, Judy, at home; four children: Leslie (Max) Slape of Rainier, Ore., Jon Krausch of Salem, Ore., Lorna (Chris) Shelton of Centralia and Leah (Bryan) MacKenzie of Stuttgart, Germany; three siblings: Virginia Krausch of Chehalis, Verna Lund of Mandan, N.D., and Dallas (Carolyn) Krausch of Rapid City, S.D.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A brother, Kermit Krausch, died Nov. 21, 2020.
A celebration of life and ash interment at Winlock Cemetery with military honors will be scheduled in late June.
