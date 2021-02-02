November 8, 1957—January 26, 2021
Vonda was born in San Diego, Calif., on November 8, 1957 and raised in Kelso, Wash. She moved to Alaska in 1981, residing on the Kenai Peninsula for several years. This is where she met her husband Mike in 2000. They moved north to Talkeetna before moving back to Kelso in 2009, although her heart never left the beauty of Alaska.
Vonda valiantly fought to beat the cancer she was diagnosed with, but lost the battle on January 26, 2021.
A natural born cook, she worked her magic in the kitchen at many different places over the years. Her baking was well known wherever she lived—both in the family and restaurants where she worked. After she turned in her apron, she began doing artwork and woodwork. She learned how to do intarsia, after which she made many beautiful pieces that were admired and desired by many. She was an amazing delivery driver for The Daily News and delivered papers to many people in the area for many years.
Vonda is survived by her husband, Mike, her son Jeremy (Allie), daughter Tracy (John), granddaughters Jessie and Ellie, mother Shirley Braun and uncle Ed Cutright.
She is preceded in death by her father Vance van denDriessche, brother Vance van denDriessche Jr. and daughter Jaimie.
She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a strong fighter who stood up for what she believed and will be missed beyond any words we could express.
A note from TDN:
Vonda Hulslander was a carrier with us for over 10 years! She delivered the paper with care and always went the extra mile. She delivered in rain, sleet, snow, ice and even during flooding. Vonda was a huge asset to our circulation team and will be greatly missed by all of us, including her customers. She had such a great attitude and fought a cancer battle with the utmost tenacity. All of us here will miss her kind, gentle demeanor. Thank you to her family for letting us exist in her world for the last ten years, we are eternally grateful.
