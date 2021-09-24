Vivian Pearson Barr

July 27, 1930 — Sept. 13, 2021
The longtime Kelso resident and school teacher passed away peacefully at home in Tucson on Sept. 13, 2021.
A charter member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Longview, Vivian was heavily involved in many church activities her entire life. She was a strong example of a godly woman and lived the Christian life to its fullest.
Vivian loved her family above all else and made her home a warm, welcoming household. She loved music and was an accomplished vocalist in the community and performed with the Columbian Chorale for many years. She also enjoyed family activities and traveling, especially to England and Europe.
Vivian is survived by son, Graham, of Puyallup; daughter, Shannon, and her husband, Roger Martinell, of Tucson; son, Tom, and his wife, Erin, of Kennewick; daughter-in-law, Caroline, of Weybridge, England; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph; sister, Lois Jean; husband, Ted; son, Robert; and granddaughter, Marisa Bauer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 6, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kelso Public Schools Foundation (P.O. Box 344, Kelso, WA 98626) or Emmanuel Lutheran Church (2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview, WA 98632).
