Vivian Hardister

July 23,1935—July 18, 2020

Born to Raymond and Madeleine Miollis (Rebouch), July 23, 1935, in Rice Lake, WI. She attended Trinity High School near Maywood, IL and graduated from Rosary College with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and French. Vivian was a licensed social worker for Catholic Family Services and DSHS. Vivian married Patrick Timme (1935-1991) in 1958 and together they had six girls. Vivian moved to Longview in 1977 with her six daughters to be near her beloved brothers Dr’s Dan and Phil Miollis. In 1983, she married David Paul Hardister and later opened a jewelry store named Vivian’s in a beach town on Lake Michigan, which was a great success. She leaves behind her husband, David, daughters Anne (Dan) Hanford, Mary Katherine (David Christman) Timme, Elizabeth (Alex) Caswell, Patricia (Eduardo Valdez) Baldwin, Julia (Tom) Philbrook, and Alison (Zach) Anderson, three step children, 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two brothers, Dan and Phil Miollis, nephew Stephen, and nieces Suzanne, Diane and Andrea. Vivian will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one niece, Michelle Miollis. A funeral celebrating her life was held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home, La Porte, IN, with Pastor Barry Brown officiating with burial at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, IN.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

