Vivian Hardister

Born to Raymond and Madeleine Miollis (Rebouch), July 23, 1935, in Rice Lake, WI. She attended Trinity High School near Maywood, IL and graduated from Rosary College with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and French. Vivian was a licensed social worker for Catholic Family Services and DSHS. Vivian married Patrick Timme (1935-1991) in 1958 and together they had six girls. Vivian moved to Longview in 1977 with her six daughters to be near her beloved brothers Dr’s Dan and Phil Miollis. In 1983, she married David Paul Hardister and later opened a jewelry store named Vivian’s in a beach town on Lake Michigan, which was a great success. She leaves behind her husband, David, daughters Anne (Dan) Hanford, Mary Katherine (David Christman) Timme, Elizabeth (Alex) Caswell, Patricia (Eduardo Valdez) Baldwin, Julia (Tom) Philbrook, and Alison (Zach) Anderson, three step children, 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two brothers, Dan and Phil Miollis, nephew Stephen, and nieces Suzanne, Diane and Andrea. Vivian will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.