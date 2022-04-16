Viriginia Lee Stone

June 28, 1942 — April 5, 2022

Virginia Stone, also known as Dixie, was a loving wife, mother and sister.

Dixie passed away April 5, 2022, from her battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Stone; her beloved son, Phillip Munro; and many other family members.

She is survived by her son, David Hass; her daughter, Dina Mitchell; two younger brothers, Tom Mathers and Jerry Mathers of California; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dixie was a founding employee of the local business Superior Design Top Shop owned by her son, David, where she worked for 30 years helping him grow his company. Dixie was known for always taking care of the have nots and taking in children who had nowhere else to go. If kindness was a paying job, Dixie would have been one of the richest people on the planet and her children were her pride and joy along with all her grandchildren as well.

Dixie was known for always giving and never asking for anything in return. She will be greatly missed especially by her best friend, son David, who cared for her since her husband’s passing in 2018, and always took pleasure in doing it.

A service takes place at noon May 14 at Green Hills Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.

God bless you Mom.