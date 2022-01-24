Virginia (Ginny) L. Russeff

Sept. 9, 1956 — Jan. 16, 2022

Ginny (Virginia) was a wonderful woman who was dedicated and strong willed. She battled MS (multiple sclerosis) for many years. She managed different credit unions both in Washington and Oregon states.

She was preceded in death by a younger sister, Jerri Dianne Campbell; and her mother H. Joyce Russeff. She is survived by her son, Jeff Olson; her father, John Russeff; brothers Richard, Timothy, Terry and Mitch; and a sister, Marty (Margaret) Mitchell.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.