July 27, 1930—January 21, 2021
Virginia Geraldine Gipson, 90, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her home. Virginia was born July 27, 1930, in Butte, Mont., to Guy Abel and Edith Irene (Brown) Walston. When she was young, her family moved to Clarkston, Wash. Virginia was one of nine children in the family; they grew up poor, but she had many fond memories of her childhood and loved to tell us stories. She graduated from High School in Yakima in 1948; and was introduced to her future husband, Myrle Laverne Gipson, by his brother not long after. She and Myrle were married in Yakima in 1950, and raised three children.
In 1966, they moved to their home in Castle Rock, where Virginia started her career as a janitor for the school district.
Virginia was such a sweetheart- she was a good listener, always happy, and never had a negative thing to say about anything except for when it came time for her to cook. Her family remembers her and Myrle’s Saturday night Pinochle parties; days spent canning apple sauce, jellies, and jams; snapping beans; and weekend mornings where she’d make a big breakfast and put her Country Music records on the player. She loved bowling, and played on a league with her sister Phyllis at K & M Bowl in Longview.
Virginia now joins her husband, Myrle; son, Mike; a grandson; and siblings, Lyle, Don, Floyd, Phyllis, Gene, and Guy Hartwell Walston.
She is survived by her sons, Larry and Randy Gipson; daughter in law, Priscilla Gipson; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Joanne Peterson and Bobby Walston.
Virginia will be entombed with her spouse at Longview Memorial Park Mausoleum at 2 PM Friday, February 5. Arrangements are in the care of Steele Chapel in Longview.
