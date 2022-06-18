Virgina "Ginny" Louise LaVoie

Jan. 12, 1956 — June 5, 2022
Virginia, “Ginny,” was born January 12, 1956, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Richard and Patricia Davey. She graduated from Kelso High School in Kelso, Washington, in 1974, and lived in the Longview-Kelso area for most of her life. On April 28, 1979, she married Dennis A. LaVoie. They raised one son, Nolan; one daughter, Krista; and a granddaughter, Mataeya.
Ginny had a passion for reading. She loved to pour over a book while drinking a cup of coffee. Additionally, she loved country music and found great joy in twice performing at the country music showdown at the Cowlitz County Fair in the mid-1990s She also loved to travel. In addition to a cross country trip with her son, Ginny traveled to China with her mother and loved to take her kids, nieces and nephews on vacation to Lincoln City and Sunriver. Her care and love for those around her radiated with all who got to know her whether during her time working at Hillcrest and Hemlock stores, the antique shop downtown, or the hospital. Her smile and interest in people made everyone’s day a bit brighter.
Ginny is survived in death by her parents, Richard and Patricia Davey; her husband, Dennis; her children, Nolan and Krista; her grandchildren, Mataeya, Clark and William; two brothers, Mark and Rick; two sisters, Mary Lynn (Thompson) and Laurie (Nunes); and several nieces and nephews.
