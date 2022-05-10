 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virgil Miller

Virgil Ingram Milller

Jan. 8, 1947 - Feb. 16, 2022

Memorial services May 21st 12:00pm at Valley View Church. Followed by food and memories at the Regent 2:00pm

