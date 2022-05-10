 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virgil Ingram Milller

Jan. 8, 1947 — Feb. 16, 2022

A memorial service for Virgil starts at noon May 21 at Valley View Church, 1435 33rd Ave., Longview; followed by food and memories at 2 p.m. at the Regent restaurant, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

