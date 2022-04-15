April 27, 1926 — March 29, 2022
Violet Joyce LeMonds, 95, passed away March 29, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center. She was born April 27, 1926, in Amarillo, Texas, to the late Mary and William Gouchnauer.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Cliff; three sisters; three brothers; one grandson, two nephews; and one great-nephew.
Joyce was a homemaker, devoted volunteer and active member of the Lutheran church. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, collecting (everything, especially recipes), and spending time with her family and friends. You would often find her helping at the Castle Rock Senior Center, or helping someone in need.
Joyce is survived by sons, Jim (Susan) LeMonds and Bill (Shari) LeMonds, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock (refreshments to follow).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.