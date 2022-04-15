April 27, 1926 — March 29, 2022

Violet Joyce LeMonds, 95, passed away March 29, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center. She was born April 27, 1926, in Amarillo, Texas, to the late Mary and William Gouchnauer.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Cliff; three sisters; three brothers; one grandson, two nephews; and one great-nephew.

Joyce was a homemaker, devoted volunteer and active member of the Lutheran church. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, collecting (everything, especially recipes), and spending time with her family and friends. You would often find her helping at the Castle Rock Senior Center, or helping someone in need.

Joyce is survived by sons, Jim (Susan) LeMonds and Bill (Shari) LeMonds, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock (refreshments to follow).