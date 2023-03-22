April 30, 1929—Mar. 18, 2023
CASTLE ROCK—Violet went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 18, 2023. She was born on the family farm in Castle Rock on April 30, 1929 to “Ed” and Rena VanHorne. She was one of eight girls, with one surviving sister, Myrtle Kruse of Longview, Wa. Preceding her in death were her husband Donald E Cooper and son Jeffery Dale Cooper. She leaves three children, Diana Wilbanks, Brad (Kathy) Cooper, Carol (Stan) Adams, and daughter in law Shirley Cooper, nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Toutle Christian Fellowship. All are welcome to attend a short graveside service at the Silver Lake Cemetary immediately following the service. Everyone is welcome to join the family back at the church for a dessert reception. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Violet’s memory to Community Home Health Hospice or Toutle Christian Fellowship.
