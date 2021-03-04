October 18, 1925 — February 22, 2021
A rosary will be held in honor of Viola Rose Siestreem, 95, of Coos Bay, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street, North Bend, Oregon 97459, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12:00 noon with Father Jorge Hernandez presiding. A reception will be held at the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Tribal Hall in Coos Bay, Oregon at 338 Wallace Street on March 18, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. A Graveside blessing and internment will be at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon 97086 on March 19, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Please be mindful of COVID-19 protocols as we gather.
Viola Rose Cisneros Siestreem made her transition to be with God on February 22, 2021, in her home in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was surrounded by her family. Viola was born October 18, 1925, in La Feria, Texas. She was fortunate to be one of twelve children. She is survived by a large family as well.
Viola married James Robert Siestreem on March 3, 1946. They had three children, John, Pamela, and Julie. All of whom are still living. Viola was a grandmother to four children, Sophia, Sara, Joshua, and James William. All still living. She was great-grandmother to six children, Isabella, Benito, Jorney, Sailee, Jordan and, Justus. She was auntie to twelve nieces and nephews and great-auntie to twenty-one great-nieces and great-nephews.
Viola was a lifelong member of the Catholic church. She volunteered countless hours to the church as a reader, host minister, CCD teacher, sacristan, support staff person for baptisms, confirmations, weddings, funerals, and was a rose garden gardener all throughout her life in each community she lived in: Holy Redeemer in North Bend, Oregon, St. Rose in Longview, Washington, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Kelso, Washington, and St. John’s Hospital church in Longview Washington.
Viola loved life and living every day. She strived to be better, kinder, and more loving each and every day. She made each person in her life feel like we could do anything we wanted to. She told us she will love us forever and for always. As happy as we are for her to be with God in heaven, we miss her deeply.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.