October 18, 1925 — February 22, 2021

A rosary will be held in honor of Viola Rose Siestreem, 95, of Coos Bay, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street, North Bend, Oregon 97459, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12:00 noon with Father Jorge Hernandez presiding. A reception will be held at the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Tribal Hall in Coos Bay, Oregon at 338 Wallace Street on March 18, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. A Graveside blessing and internment will be at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon 97086 on March 19, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Please be mindful of COVID-19 protocols as we gather.

Viola Rose Cisneros Siestreem made her transition to be with God on February 22, 2021, in her home in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was surrounded by her family. Viola was born October 18, 1925, in La Feria, Texas. She was fortunate to be one of twelve children. She is survived by a large family as well.