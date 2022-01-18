Victoria (Tori) Alexandra Packard

Feb. 27, 1963 — Jan. 9, 2022

Tori Packard Aase went home to God on January 9, 2022, in Longview Washington. She suffered an unexpected infective endocarditis and stroke. She leaves behind her adored daughter, Annie Johnson (Zack); her beloved son, Vance Aase (Shayna); and the lights of her life, her two grandsons Parker and Noah. She was preceded in death by her father, Peter Packard; and her mother, Jenifer Carr. She also leaves behind her sisters, Louise Packard, Georgia Packard and Mia Pedersen; her brother, Adam Packard; and stepsiblings Caroline Greger, Patricia Langlais and Charles Langlais.

Tori received her nursing degree in 1993 and worked at Kaiser Permanente for most of her professional career. She was passionate about nursing and brought her kind, compassionate and calm grace to patients and colleagues alike. She will be missed terribly by her family, colleagues and the community. Never was there a more giving, loving soul and she leaves an enormous hole in our lives.

Due to the constraints of COVID, a celebration of life will be delayed until next summer. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Tori’s name to The Children’s Fund.