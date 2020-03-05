Victoria Sires

Victoria (Vicky) Marie Sires, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 peacefully with her family by her side at Community Home Health & Hospice. She was born October 18, 1953 in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Frank and Imogene Babish. She was a 1972 graduate from Mohave High School. She married Michael (Joe) Sires on April 21st, 1990. Vicky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a talent and passion for quilt making. It was a gift she generously shared with many. Her quilts have wrapped cancer patients, drug-affected babies, family, and friends in love. Vicky is survived by her husband, Joe Sires, her children; Ken, Kim and Rachel; her grandchildren, Kasey, Jewel and Oakley. A celebration of life will be held this summer at her home. All who knew her, are welcome. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her name to Community Home Health & Hospice.