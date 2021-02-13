July 31, 1955—February 6, 2021
Victoria Ann Buccola was born in Queens, New York to Nicholas and Connie (Koeppen) Buccola on July 31, 1955 and went home to her Lord on February 6, 2021. The family moved to Longview, Connie’s hometown, in 1956. Vicki grew up in Longview and graduated from RA Long High School in 1973. Her father; and her beloved stepfather, Jack Gray; preceded her in death. She moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., in 1975 where both her children were born and where she lived until her death.
Survivors include her mother, Connie Gray of Longview; son Kelly and his wife Kristy Geiszler, and their children Khloe & Kasen of Goodyear, AZ; daughter Rachel and her husband Robert Villegas, and their children Bree, Chloe, Jack and Brady of Klamath Falls, OR; her special friend, Don Sawyer; brothers Gary Gray (nieces Shannon & Lacey), Greg and his wife Valerie Gray, Steven and his wife Jill Buccola (nephews Justin & Nick), and Lee and his wife Tami Gray.
Vicki loved Jesus and her favorite scripture was Psalms 34:4. She persevered through many struggles and rededicated her life to Jesus in 2001. She had a huge heart, full of love and joy, and was always helping family and friends, and strangers, however possible. She was so loved by her entire extended family, who will miss her easy laughter, beautiful smile and frequent hugs. Her vibrant and generous personality will be greatly missed.
She will be inurned at Longview Memorial Park and Cemetery in Longview, WA.
