July 31, 1955—February 6, 2021

Victoria Ann Buccola was born in Queens, New York to Nicholas and Connie (Koeppen) Buccola on July 31, 1955 and went home to her Lord on February 6, 2021. The family moved to Longview, Connie’s hometown, in 1956. Vicki grew up in Longview and graduated from RA Long High School in 1973. Her father; and her beloved stepfather, Jack Gray; preceded her in death. She moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., in 1975 where both her children were born and where she lived until her death.

Survivors include her mother, Connie Gray of Longview; son Kelly and his wife Kristy Geiszler, and their children Khloe & Kasen of Goodyear, AZ; daughter Rachel and her husband Robert Villegas, and their children Bree, Chloe, Jack and Brady of Klamath Falls, OR; her special friend, Don Sawyer; brothers Gary Gray (nieces Shannon & Lacey), Greg and his wife Valerie Gray, Steven and his wife Jill Buccola (nephews Justin & Nick), and Lee and his wife Tami Gray.