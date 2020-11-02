 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vickie Lynn Alfonso (Wallace)
0 entries

Vickie Lynn Alfonso (Wallace)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vickie Lynn Alfonso (Wallace)

Vickie Lynn Alfonso (Wallace) was born on August 4, 1959 in Kokomo, Indiana. Vickie left us to the Heavenly Gates on October 23, 2020. Vickie had seven siblings. Thelma Hornkohl, Patti Wallace, Rose Hall, Debra Parsons, Michael Wallace, Kenny Morrow and Johnny Morrow. Vickie attended Kelso High School and later married her husband Robert E Karjola and was a housewife. Robert and Vickie had one child together, their daughter Sarah Lynn Karjola. Years later they divorced but Vickie was not done having children. Vickie later had her daughter Crystal Deanna Vernon and her son Charles William Vernon. Vickie enjoyed music, art, camping, nature, Bingo, Yahtzee, animals, sweets and the church. Vickie had many nieces and nephews. Vickie loved being a grandma. Vickie loved being a Grandma to her Granddaughter Destani Jean Karjola. Vickie would light up at the sight of Destani. Vickie was one in a million. She could always make you laugh, day or night. If you were ever called Nerd, Dork or Bozo you were loved by Vickie. She will forever be missed by family and friends and always in our hearts. Rest in peace.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News