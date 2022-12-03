Vernon L Colt JR.

Jan. 29, 1938—Nov. 14, 2022

On November 14, 2022 my husband Vern passed away peacefully, after a short term with dementia. He was 84.

Vern was born in Longview, Washington January 29, 1938, to Vernon Sr. and Lois Colt. As a young man he was a dishwasher, at the age of 10, at the Kelso Rainbow. Vern was a work-alcoholic, most of his life. He lived to work, and worked to live.

Vern is survived by his loving wife of 30 years. His two children Dawn(Mark) Smith of Toutle, and son Kevin Colt of Indiana, 2 grandchildren, Nicole and Emma Page. Also nephews Terry Bunn, of Longview and Lee Bunn of Long Beach, brother-in-law, Jack Bunn.

He is preceded in death, his parents, his one and only sister Gloria Bunn, and His Best Buddy Jim Risener.

Vern worked for 41 years at Weyerhauser. During his years at the mill, he learned many skills, and attended a 4 year college through his work. He retired in 1999. Prior to marrying Judy, Vern had traveled many places such as Beliz, South America, Mexico, of which he traveled with his friends. He really liked to fish.

Other hobbies were scroll sawing beautiful designs and pictures which have been and are treasured by many. He helped with the coffee stops at the rest areas. Vern belonged to the Woodcarving club, and loved old cars and trucks. He also helped the Longview Eagles at their fair booths for many years. He would display and sell his beautiful work at the local bazaars and local fairs of which received many awards. He also liked playing bingo with friends.

He belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 49 years, belonged to American Legion, Longview Senior Center. Vern also served in the Army Reserves for several years.

A Celebration for Vern will be held at the Castle Rock Eagles (224 Huntington Ave, Castle Rock) on December 10, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and share fond memories with us. Potluck to follow.