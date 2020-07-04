Verne Kubi

January 21, 1939 – July 1, 2020
Verne L Kubi, 86 of Longview passed away July 1, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1939 to Arnold and Hazel Dhalman in Minneapolis Minnesota. He graduated from Minneapolis Minnesota. After graduation he spent 2 years in the Korean War, he made Corporal. After the war, he got a job at Weyerhaeuser, and R-W Paper Company, he was a cutter on paper machines. He retired in 2005.
Verne was a member at Longview Legion, Kelso Legion, and the Elks. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, BBQing, car shows, the 4th of July parties at the house, playing cards, 31. He loved his flowers, backyard events, making people laugh and have fun.
He is survived by his wife Mary Kubi, daughter Randi (Madison) Kubi, 2 sons Vance Kubi, Vincent Kubi, 5 grandchildren, Nicole, Brittany, Brenna, Kelly, Nicolas, and 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and 2 sisters.
Graveside Service on Wed. July 8th at 1 pm at Longview Memorial Park.
We will miss you Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa.
