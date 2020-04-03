November 12, 1934—March 29, 2020
Vernon Leroy Ruch was born in Portland Oregon on November 12, 1934 and grew up in Salem Oregon with his mother Audrey and grandparents Homer and Pearl Ruch.
Vern married his wife Patricia on March 10, 1962 and they began their marriage of 58 years in Salem Oregon.
Working for Burlington Northern Railroad for 38 years, Vern and Pat lived in Albany Oregon, Knappa Oregon and settled in Clatskanie Oregon in 1982.
Vern enjoyed working on cars and tractors, playing pool like a pro, and building anything he set his mind to or anything his wife requested of him. He was a jack of all trades with knowledge he loved to share.
He spent his life helping family, neighbors, friends and strangers while always keeping a watchful eye and protecting his wife and girls.
He was loved by all who knew him for his helpful hands, his strength, sense of humor and his kind heart.
Vern is loved and survived by his wife Patricia and his three girls, Jeanette (Rick Richmond), Lynda (Rob Creswell) and Christine. His four grandchildren, Ryann Richmond, Mitchell Creswell, Levi Creswell (Kenzie Garlock) Joshua Ruch and great granddaughter Aurora DeOs. He was proceeded in death by his sister Donna Bailey and daughter Deanna Wells.
A celebration of life will be held at Alston Pub at a later date.
