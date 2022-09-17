May 28, 1940—Sept. 9, 2022

Vella Loraine Gunyan Painter was born in Kansas. She lived in California then Rainier, OR with a short time in Utah and WA. She loved traveling, quilting, dolls and serving in the church.

Vella is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Robert Gunyan.

She is survived by her brother, Benjamin Gunyan; sisters, Elda Lee Brooks and Colleen Thompson; six children: Jerry Painter, Timothy Painter, Tammie Leiker, Sean Bonser, Shauna English and Christopher Painter; 34 grandchildren and several dozen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Rainier Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 27410 Parkdale Road in Rainier at 1 p.m. Sept. 24. Interment will be at the Hudson Cemetery.