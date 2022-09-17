May 28, 1940—Sept. 9, 2022
Vella Loraine Gunyan Painter was born in Kansas. She lived in California then Rainier, OR with a short time in Utah and WA. She loved traveling, quilting, dolls and serving in the church.
Vella is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Robert Gunyan.
She is survived by her brother, Benjamin Gunyan; sisters, Elda Lee Brooks and Colleen Thompson; six children: Jerry Painter, Timothy Painter, Tammie Leiker, Sean Bonser, Shauna English and Christopher Painter; 34 grandchildren and several dozen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Rainier Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 27410 Parkdale Road in Rainier at 1 p.m. Sept. 24. Interment will be at the Hudson Cemetery.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.