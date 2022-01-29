May 27, 1937 — Jan. 18, 2022

Velia Barney Horrocks, 84, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Lori, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was visited by her four children prior to her passing.

Velia was born May 27, 1937 in Payson, Utah. She moved to Washington in July 1967. She lived in Edmonds and Redmond, Washington, before moving to her current home in Kelso, Washington.

Her favorite hobbies included tending more than 80 rhododendrons in her yard, hiking for waterfalls, quilting, doing jigsaw puzzles, and visiting with her family and friends. She hiked hundreds of trails all over the United States on her waterfall quests. She made more than 200 quilts and gave them all away to family, friends and causes. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite calling was working with the primary children. She had her own bookkeeping business for many years and maintained a few accounts right up to her death.

She married Donald Fay Horrocks on October 21, 1966. He preceded her in death April 23, 2021.

She is survived by her four children, N. Randall Bruner, N. Wendell Bruner, Lori Horrocks Godfrey and Jennifer Tyler. She was the grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb 5, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 900 11th Ave., Longview, Washington. She will be buried next to her husband at Green Hills Crematorium and Cemetery in Kelso.