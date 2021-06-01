July 9, 1989 — May 18, 2021
Vanessa Lynn Sorensen was born on July 9, 1989, in Vancouver, Wash. She died on May 18, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Vanessa is survived by her parents Bob and Alice Sorensen of Longview, Wash.; brother BJ Sorensen (Michelle) of Richland, Wash.; sister Laura Frawley (Joe) of Olympia, Wash.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She graduated from Mark Morris High School in 2007 and attended classes at Lower Columbia College. Vanessa moved to Louisiana in 2016 making a new life for herself and hoping to become a CNA. She made many friends and felt at home in New Orleans. Her thirst for knowledge and her faith gave her great happiness.
Cremation has already taken place and she will come home to Washington to be laid to rest. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.