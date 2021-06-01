Vanessa Lynn Sorensen

Vanessa is survived by her parents Bob and Alice Sorensen of Longview, Wash.; brother BJ Sorensen (Michelle) of Richland, Wash.; sister Laura Frawley (Joe) of Olympia, Wash.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She graduated from Mark Morris High School in 2007 and attended classes at Lower Columbia College. Vanessa moved to Louisiana in 2016 making a new life for herself and hoping to become a CNA. She made many friends and felt at home in New Orleans. Her thirst for knowledge and her faith gave her great happiness.