Vanessa Lynn Sorensen
Vanessa Lynn Sorensen

Vanessa Lynn Sorensoen

July 9, 1989 — May 18, 2021

Vanessa Lynn Sorensen was born on July 9, 1989, in Vancouver, Wash. She died on May 18, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Vanessa is survived by her parents Bob and Alice Sorensen of Longview, Wash.; brother BJ Sorensen (Michelle) of Richland, Wash.; sister Laura Frawley (Joe) of Olympia, Wash.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She graduated from Mark Morris High School in 2007 and attended classes at Lower Columbia College. Vanessa moved to Louisiana in 2016 making a new life for herself and hoping to become a CNA. She made many friends and felt at home in New Orleans. Her thirst for knowledge and her faith gave her great happiness.

Cremation has already taken place and she will come home to Washington to be laid to rest. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

