Vance Lee Thompson

January 1, 1930 - March 8 , 2021

Vance Thompson, 91, died at the Hospice Care Center on March 8, 2021, after a long illness. Vance was born on January 1, 1930, in Minden, Nebraska, to William Linden Thompson and Elvera Virginia Nelson Thompson.

Vance graduated from Rainier High School in 1947. He attended Lower Columbia Junior College as a pre-veterinary student. He was drafted during the Korean War as an infantry medic.

On August 22, 1954, Vance married Jean Kathryn Olson in Warren, Oregon. The newlyweds lived in Corvallis where Vance finished his bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering. Their daughter, Kathy Lee, was born in 1959 and a son, Keith Loring, followed in 1964. A third child was added to the family in 1977, Kurt Linden. After a long career in food manufacturing research and development, Vance moved to Longview, Washington, where he retired.