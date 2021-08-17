Vance Lee Thompson

January 1, 1930 - March 8 , 2021
Vance Thompson, 91, died at the Hospice Care Center on March 8, 2021, after a long illness. Vance was born on January 1, 1930, in Minden, Nebraska, to William Linden Thompson and Elvera Virginia Nelson Thompson.
Vance graduated from Rainier High School in 1947. He attended Lower Columbia Junior College as a pre-veterinary student. He was drafted during the Korean War as an infantry medic.
On August 22, 1954, Vance married Jean Kathryn Olson in Warren, Oregon. The newlyweds lived in Corvallis where Vance finished his bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering. Their daughter, Kathy Lee, was born in 1959 and a son, Keith Loring, followed in 1964. A third child was added to the family in 1977, Kurt Linden. After a long career in food manufacturing research and development, Vance moved to Longview, Washington, where he retired.
Vance was survived by his wife, Jean of Castle Rock, who died only two months after Vance. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by daughter Kathy Mauser and son-in-law Fred Mauser of Rainier; and sons, Keith of Bakersfield, Calif., and Kurt (Rhiana) of Kelso. He has three grandsons and seven granddaughters, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his brother, Gene (Linda) Thompson of Rainier and many nieces and nephews.
An open house memorial gathering for Vance and Jean will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 29988 Riverview Drive, Rainier, Ore. An informal service will take place at 2:30 p.m. This date was chosen as it would have been their 67th wedding anniversary.
