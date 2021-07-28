Vance Kenneth Wilcox

November, 26, 1956 — June 27, 2021

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of our beloved and humorous brother/uncle Vance Wilcox.

Vance was always a jokester and the life of the party. He will be lovingly and laughingly remembered by his family and friends. Vance was born in Long Beach, Calif., but grew up in Portland, Ore. He went to OSU and was a big Beavers fan. His number one love was his dog Kashi. Next would be golf, cooking, reading mystery novels, and having fun. He had many trades including the financial investment industry, but enjoyed retirement best.

Knowing my brother, I think his last words would be this: I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted, having being cremated. Laugh and have a drink for me. Here’s to you and here’s to me — if we ever disagree, up yours and here’s to me. LOL. Enjoy life, life is short. Vance.

A celebration of life will be held at the family home.