Nov. 27, 1937 — Aug. 23, 2022

Van Youngquist passed away August 23, 2022, in Mount Vernon, Washington, after a lengthy battle with lung cancer and resulting complications.

Van was born November 27, 1937, in Burlington, Washington to Gus and Nellie Youngquist. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1956 and traveled to Pullman to obtain a dairy science degree in 1961 from Washington State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Hudson, in 1959.

After graduating, Van and Judy had a small dairy farm in Stanwood. In 1962, Van joined the Holstein-Friesian Association and worked as a field man for three years. In 1965, Van and Judy purchased a dairy farm in Longview. The family was recognized as the Cowlitz County Dairy Family of the Year in 1974. The dairy herd was sold in 1985 and the farm was converted to beef cattle and hay.

During this time, Van was elected as Cowlitz County commissioner where he served from 1979 to 1998. He was instrumental in obtaining state and national funding for Mount St. Helens, including a National Park designation and recovery funds for residents of Cowlitz County. Following his retirement, Van and Judy began growing produce and were known for the quality of their “Willow Grove” corn. They ran the largest corn maze in the Northwest from 2001 to 2005, welcoming more than 10,000 visitors a year.

In 2018, Van and Judy relocated to Mount Vernon. Van was a 50-year member of the Longview Rotary Club, Northlake Church, and served as president of the Washington State Association of Counties. He loved to fish, attend Trail Blazer games, vacation on cruises, and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy Youngquist; and three daughters, Jill Faunce (Thom) of Lake Stevens, Julie McCann (Tim) of Orondo, and Jennifer Youngquist of Issaquah; four grandchildren, Brandon Harder (Rachel), Courtney Harder McDougall (Andy), Kelsey McCann Huschka (Jeff) and Michael McCann (Liz); and great-grandchildren, Nina McDougall and Hudson Hushka.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. September 20, 2022, at Northlake Church in Longview, Washington, and an open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. September 22, 2022, at the Little Mountain Estates Clubhouse in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Donations can be made in Van’s name to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Hospice of the Northwest.

