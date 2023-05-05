May 12, 1965—April 15, 2023

LONGVIEW—Valerie Lynn Weddel was born May 12, 1965, in Salem, OR, to Richard A. Stroup and Helen Jean Stroup (Jacobson). Her parents divorced when she was three and her mother returned to her home town of Longview from Arkansas. At that time, Val had a sweet, thick drawl you could spread on cornbread.

The youngest of five siblings, the closest to her in age was 10 years older. She was smart, funny, a loyal friend, quick to offer assistance and she was an animal lover—especially dogs.

She met and married Michael (Mick) Weddel in 2010. He changed her life and filled her heart with joy, an emotion she was mostly unfamiliar with. She was diagnosed with progressive multiple sclerosis about the same time.

Both sets of grandparents predeceased her: H.E. Jacobson and Petra Jacobson (Myhre) who came to Longview from South Dakota via Norway in 1923; and Richard A. Stroup and Mary Johnston of Kokomo and Tipton, IN, respectively. Her parents are also deceased.

Survivors include her husband Mick in Castle Rock; daughter Shelby St. Jean (Mason Juve) of Scappoose ; special niece Traci Cornaglia (Knight) of Graeagle, Ca; siblings Nancy Knight; Richard E. Stroup (Debbie); James A. Stroup (Sandra); Thomas W. Stroup; stepson Michael Weddel and sister-in-law Shannon Sathre. There are also cousins and nephews.

Val died April 15, 2023, at the local hospice. We are grateful for their kindness.

Scientists say we are made up of the same properties as stars. We all shine as we travel our world, and with so many worlds existing, whatever can be—is. With that in mind, keep an eye to the night sky.

Your heart will recognize her.