Valdo Gene Hutchinson

April 19, 2020—March 28, 2020
He passed away peacefully at home with family members near his side. Gene was an Army Veteran. He also had many years and degrees from college. Valdo worked in instrumentation most of his life. He retired in 1998 from Norpac. He served many years as a Lions member, the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He loved water aerobics, square dancing, was an avid elk hunter, clam digging, fishing and hunting other game. He was quite the jokester with his friends. He was the son of Edward and Gretta Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 66 years Helen B Hutchinson. They had four children, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. A celebration of life will be announced at a later day.
