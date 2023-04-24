Mar. 26, 1994—April 20, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL—Tyler Joseph Enes-Woods, 29, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on April 20, 2023, in a tragic automobile accident in Jacksonville.

Tyler was born in Portland, Oregon on March 26, 1994. He graduated from RA Long High School in 2012 and attended The Art Institute of Portland.

After living in Longview, WA most of his life, he also lived in Texas and then moved to Florida. He worked in retail and the service industry for many years.

Tyler was fun-loving and passionate about many things. He had an artistic flair, was known for his unique style, enjoyed cooking, music, and traveling, and was

involved in several social causes.

He is survived by his mother, Alicia Enes, and step-father Brian Wilson, grandparents Tina Nance, Skip and Ann Enes, Brian and Bobbie Wilson, Minnie Williams, siblings Easton Ortega, Austin Wilson and Camren Wilson, Aunts and Uncles Chrissy Sprouse, Brynan Shipley and Keoki Mawae, Jess, and Trisha Killett, and Jennifer and Chris Van der Vliet, numerous cousins and many friends and family members that he loved dearly.

If you knew Tyler, you know how easily he made friends and that his smile lit up any room he walked into. He is gone far too soon and will be greatly missed by so many.

We as a family would like to extend a special thanks to Angelique Nolan and Miguel Postell for loving Tyler unconditionally.

A celebration of life to gather and remember this remarkable young man will be announced at a later date.