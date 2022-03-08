July 2, 1942 — Feb. 20, 2022

Trudy Marlene (Dryer) Riffe, 79, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Yakima, Washington. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Keith Riffe; her sons, David (Kristin), Brandon (Lori), and Casey (Amber); and grandchildren, Noah, Carter, Cayden and Jaden. She also is survived by her sister, Gloria Rigney; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Waunita Dryer.

Born July 2, 1942, in California, Trudy was raised in Kelso, Washington. She graduated from Kelso High School and was an All-State Cheerleader her senior year. She continued her education at the University of Washington earning a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree from Central Washington University. Trudy was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, where she stayed connected her entire life. While at the UW, Trudy married the love of her life, Keith, and paused her schooling to help fund his law degree. Following her graduation, she taught elementary school in Ballard, Washington, and soon started a family with her husband while living in Seattle in the Wallingford neighborhood.

In 1975, the family moved to Yakima where she focused on being a mom. The kids remember fondly how welcoming she always was to their friends. Summer pool parties in the back yard were a highlight. She was meticulously organized and ran her family of five very well. So much so that her husband is now learning quite a few new skills. Her heart and care for her family was evident.

Once the boys were in school, she worked for the Yakima School District as a substitute teacher. Later, she was employed by the Yakima Valley Museum where she used her educational skills. Trudy was instrumental in establishing the “hands on” display allowing grade-school children an opportunity to learn through a tactile experience.

Trudy was very active at the Yakima Tennis Club and kept fit through long daily walks.

Throughout her lifetime, Trudy never stopped learning. She put full effort into studying and practicing the best method for anything that caught her interest. A short list of skills she gained were photography, stained glass, jewelry making, knitting, quilting, scrapbooking, and gardening. In her early 70s, she earned the title of Master Gardener which showed in the gorgeous landscape surrounding her home.

Philanthropy in the Yakima Valley was a shared passion for Trudy and her husband. Giving back and paying forward were always top of mind. She stayed connected locally through Bible study and a book club. She gave her attention to each individual organization as if they were the only one.

Trudy loved animals and won the hearts of all of the dogs she and Keith enjoyed having all of their married life. Golden Retrievers; Poodles; mutts; Cocker Spaniels; Red Setters; and their current Portuguese Water Dog, Pepper.

In their retirement, Trudy and Keith traveled the world going to Italy, Scotland, Spain, England, New Zealand, Australia, Africa, Mexico and Canada. She collected unique artwork and gifts, and always tried to learn the local language.

She absolutely loved celebrating holidays, especially Christmas. And before she passed, expressed her desire that the family continue that tradition together. Every summer she gathered her Dryer side of the family for a reunion. She loved planning a fun theme each year and sharing the day in the sun with her loved ones.

For every special occasion, or travel, she created a scrapbook including photos and facts. She leaves behind wonderful accounts of the most important moments in her life.

Besides her husband and children, her greatest treasure was her four grandsons. She spent an incredible amount of time with each of them creating fun experiences whenever they would visit. She enjoyed taking them to vacation Bible school each July and sharing that special time together. She documented most visits with a scrapbook for the kids. She was known affectionately as “Mumu Grandma” and “Yakimama.”

Trudy’s tenacious spirit commanded the room wherever she went. She had a unique and infectious laugh and a dry sense of humor. She never met a stranger, and there wasn’t a moment where you didn’t know what she was thinking. She left a bold imprint on this world.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church in Yakima. The service will be live streamed and made available to view by visiting https://yakimagrace.com/riffe.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.