April 28, 1969 — Sept. 2, 2021

Troy Duane Lavey, 52, passed away at home on September 26, 2021. He was born on April 28, 1969, to John and Linda (Smallwood) Lavey in Longview, Washington, and was the oldest of two children.

Troy attended Longview public schools and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1987. Shortly after he graduated, he started working for what was then Commercial Office Machines, now Ricoh-USA, and remained there as a technician.

On July 27, 1991, he married his high school sweetheart, Verna Palm. The couple made their home in Kelso and on November 21, 2000, they welcomed their first son, Travis; and on August 8, 2005, their son, Alex, was born.

Troy loved to help others and had a desire to serve his community. In 2000, he joined the Kelso Police Department as a reserve police officer and served the city of Kelso until 2018.

Troy lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He had a great love for the outdoors and had made many memories hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved to hike, especially on trails that would lead to waterfalls. Troy also enjoyed wood working and had made many wonderful items over the years.