Trevor Spink

Trevor Martin Spink was born to Garland and Agnes Spink on April 3, 1968 in Santa Barbara California. In 1969 we moved to Santa Maria California where Trevor started school. In 1976 we moved “home” to Kelso Wash., and Trevor attended Barnes Elementary beginning in the third Grade. When it was time for Trevor to begin 7th grade we enrolled him at a school in Vancouver for children with special needs. He attended for 2 years and then attended Zion Christian Center where he received his high school diploma. He was in job corps for a short time. He worked at Safeway for several years and then at Top Foods in Kelso for ten years. He had several jobs after that and his last one was at Signature Transport in Kelso which he was very happy with. Trevor is survived by mother and stepfather Agnes and Ken wood, 2 brothers, Derek in Kelso and Marcus (Dana) in Newport Oregon and 3 nephews Jakob, Kolby and Brock In Newport Oregon, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his farther.