TRAVIS RAY CAVENS, MD

Blessed by much love and support, Travis overcame a form of cerebral palsy and went on to enjoy a life of great accomplishment and service. While at Beaverton High School, he served as editor of the school paper, yearbook editor, and student body president. Upon graduation in 1953, he enrolled at the University of Oregon and led his Chi Psi Fraternity to win the 1956 “Vodvil,” beating their Beta rivals (whose act was written by Ken Kesey) and earning Travis the best actor award.

Travis taught biology and chemistry at Sunset High School for three years, earning the 1961 OMSI award for the state’s outstanding biology teacher. Decades later, a former student introduced him at a banquet, saying, “I had three great teachers. Two were Nobel Prize winners. The third was Mr. Cavens.” In 1961, he enrolled at the University of Oregon Medical School and earned an MD degree. He boasted, however, that his greatest achievement was marrying his classmate, Phyllis Nybakke, in 1963. Following their graduation in 1965, they interned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and completed a pediatric residency program at the University of Oregon Medical School. In 1971, Travis and Phyllis, plus their two children, Derek (1969) and Sonja (1970) moved to Longview, Washington, where he practiced in a private clinic before joining Phyllis to help develop the Child and Adolescent Clinic.