Trang Minh Nguyen

Feb. 15, 1953 — Aug. 28, 2022

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, Trang Minh Nguyen, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at age of 69. Trang was surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones. For her full obituary visit longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A Mass service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Castle Rock, Washington.

