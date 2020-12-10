 Skip to main content
Tracy Lynn Cress
Tracy Lynn Cress

March 30, 1965—November 21, 2020

Tracy Lynn Cress passed away on November 21,2020 at home with family in Castle Rock, Wash., He was born in Fremont, Ohio to Willard and Lou Jean Cress.

Tracy is survived by his parents, Willard and Lou Jean Cress, wife Cindy Cress, son Michael, two brothers, Barry (Shelly), Shawn, four nephews, two nieces, and one great niece.

