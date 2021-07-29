Tomey Ray Greer

March 11, 1946 — January 30, 2021
Longtime Rainier resident, Tomey (Tom) Ray Greer, age 74, lost his battle with cancer on January 30, 2021. He passed at home, under Hospice Care, with his family by his side. Tomey was born on March 11, 1946, in Seattle, Wash., to his parents Dale and Ceceil (Freerksen) Greer. He graduated from Warrenton High School in Warrenton, Ore., in 1965.
In April of 1966, he joined the U.S. Navy. On completion of Boot Camp he opted to go to submarine school in New London, Connecticut. He was then assigned to the USS Bugara, stationed in San Diego, California, where he served the rest of his four years, of which included two tours to the Vietnam waters. On Sept. 2, 1967, Tom married Anne Sold. They have two sons Ron and Greg (wife Tara), a grandson Kody and a granddaughter Keara.
Upon being discharged from the Navy in 1970, Tom and Anne moved to Rainier, Ore. There he obtained employment at Reynolds Metals in Longview, Wash., and became a journeyman millwright, retiring after 30 years of employment.
Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, wood working, and he loved cutting fire wood. Some of the most special times in his life were golfing with his grandson, Kody; and looking forward every year to going hunting with his boys, Ron and Greg, and Kody, along with his other hunting partners, Alan, Ron and Dennis. Tom was an active and well-respected member of several Masonic lodges and the Grand Lodge of Oregon for which he was awarded the very prestigious position of Honorary Past Grand Master. He also was a member of Al Kader Shriners, Scottish Rite and Knights Templar of Oregon. In addition, Tom was an active volunteer in his Rainier community as a member of NBVM Catholic Church and the Rainier Cemetery District.
Tom is survived by his wife, Anne, of 53 years; his sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren; one sister Betty (Dewie) Lafevers; two brothers Terry (Darlene) and Richard (Eva) Greer; and several nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and two sisters, Noreen (Tootie) Sold and Janet Doney. Since his death, his only living sister, Betty Lafevers, passed away July 7, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 14, 2021, in the Rainier High School auditorium. Contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632; or to a charity of your choice.
