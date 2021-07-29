Tomey Ray Greer

March 11, 1946 — January 30, 2021

Longtime Rainier resident, Tomey (Tom) Ray Greer, age 74, lost his battle with cancer on January 30, 2021. He passed at home, under Hospice Care, with his family by his side. Tomey was born on March 11, 1946, in Seattle, Wash., to his parents Dale and Ceceil (Freerksen) Greer. He graduated from Warrenton High School in Warrenton, Ore., in 1965.

In April of 1966, he joined the U.S. Navy. On completion of Boot Camp he opted to go to submarine school in New London, Connecticut. He was then assigned to the USS Bugara, stationed in San Diego, California, where he served the rest of his four years, of which included two tours to the Vietnam waters. On Sept. 2, 1967, Tom married Anne Sold. They have two sons Ron and Greg (wife Tara), a grandson Kody and a granddaughter Keara.

Upon being discharged from the Navy in 1970, Tom and Anne moved to Rainier, Ore. There he obtained employment at Reynolds Metals in Longview, Wash., and became a journeyman millwright, retiring after 30 years of employment.