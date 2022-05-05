Sept. 23, 1970 — Dec. 11, 2021
Todd Spencer Searcy, age 51, passed on December 11, 2021, at his home in Milwaukee, Oregon, from complications from a long time illness. Todd was the eldest son born to Joan and Larry Searcy. Todd is survived by his wife, Samantha Searcy; his sons: Bryant (Nicole) Searcy and Jeremy (Nichole) Searcy; and stepsons: Jared (Jessica), Douglas (Tasha) and Michael Hadlock, Ryan (Kaylee) and Alex Jacks, Anthony Rivera, Robert. Todd and Sam had a total of 15 grandchildren with one on the way.
Todd was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher L. Searcy; and his grandparents, William H. and Harriet (Jean Johnson) Searcy, and Franklin L. and Carla-Lee E. (Anderson) Davenport.
Todd was born in Longview, Washington, and raised in the Kelso, Washington, area.
Todd had a great love for his sons and stepsons, sharing his love of camping and motorcycles. They took many rides and went camping together at every opportunity. Some of his greatest joys were the birth of his sons, grandchildren and the addition of his younger stepsons Michael and Robert; and his marriage to their mother Samantha a junior high school sweetheart.
