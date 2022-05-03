October 6, 1967 — October 2021

Todd James Turner passed away at the age of 54 in Park City, Utah. Todd was born in Longview, Washington, on October 9, 1967, to James R. Turner and Susan M. Thompson Lucas.

Todd graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1986. He went on to graduate from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. He continued graduate school at the University of Utah. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, skier and piano player.

He is survived by his father, James R. Turner; his mother, Susan M. Thompson Lucas; his stepfather, Bob Lucas, of Rainier Oregon; his brother, Kiley J. Turner, of Florida; and his sister, Tori Turner Puig, of Barcelona, Spain.

A celebration of Todd’s life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. May 7 at the Longview Country Club. Food and Fellowship will follow.