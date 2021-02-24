 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Todd A. Ellis
0 entries

Todd A. Ellis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Todd A. Ellis

June 10, 1973 — January 25, 2021

Todd A. Ellis passed away suddenly on January 25, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Shanna Snowden; daughters Kayla Mitchell (Raymond)and Janelle Ellis; stepdaughter Melissa McLean; stepsons Tyler McLean and Nicklous McLean; three grandsons, Carson, Daxton and Hunter; his mom and dad, Rosemary and Mark Ellis; sister Melissa Mobely; grandfather Gordon (Bud) Young; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A remembrance of life is planned for May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Park. All who knew Todd are welcome.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The best dog breeds for families with kids

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News