June 10, 1973 — January 25, 2021
Todd A. Ellis passed away suddenly on January 25, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Shanna Snowden; daughters Kayla Mitchell (Raymond)and Janelle Ellis; stepdaughter Melissa McLean; stepsons Tyler McLean and Nicklous McLean; three grandsons, Carson, Daxton and Hunter; his mom and dad, Rosemary and Mark Ellis; sister Melissa Mobely; grandfather Gordon (Bud) Young; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A remembrance of life is planned for May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Park. All who knew Todd are welcome.
