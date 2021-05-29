April 3, 1937 — May 12, 2021

Toby S. Liasjo passed away at home on May 12, 2021, at the age of 84. He was born in Norway to Ingeman and Magnhild Liasjo. Torbjorn and his parents moved to the US in 1953. In 1955, they settled on Puget Island. In 1966, Toby became a US citizen.

Toby married his wife, Virginia Moore, in 1957. They lived and raised their four children in Castle Rock. Toby worked for Weyerhaeuser for 42 years and retired in 2000.

Toby is survived by his wife Virginia; his sons, Toby Liasjo (Sue) of Longview and Rick Liasjo (Wendy) of Castle Rock; his daughters, Debbie Liasjo of Arizona and Janet Satcher of Toledo; nine grandchildren, Tessie Cherrington (Dan), Matt Liasjo (Kate), Amanda McDowell, Ryan Satcher (Brittany) Emily Satcher, Travis Liasjo (Bre), Heidi Liasjo, Trent Liasjo (Alexis), and Tanner Liasjo; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He also is survived by his Boston Terrier, Lucy and his cat, Tigger. Toby was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, Georg.

A Celebration of life will be held on from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the pavilion at Riverside Park.