Augusst 1, 1968—April 3, 2023
In Loving Memory of Tina Marie McDonald Houck, born August 1, 1968 to Clyde and Patricia McDonald in Klamath Falls, OR. Tina passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2023 from a brain aneurysm.
When she was 6 years old, her family moved to Knappa, OR where she would graduate from Knappa High School in 1986. Tina was a loving person with an incredibly generous spirit. She had a way with people that brought a smile to your face. She loved to cook, arts and crafts, camping, fly fishing, trout fishing, and spending time with friends and family. Tina attended Clatsop Community College where she obtained her RN in 1998. After graduation, she worked at the Astoria Clinic followed by St. John’s Hospital in Longview. She found her true calling when she began working for the Longview Community Home Health & Hospice Center. She even helped people after her death being an organ donor.
Tina is survived by her father, Clyde McDonald and his companion Patsy and her mother Patricia McDonald, brother Lonnie and wife Keri, newphew Shea and wife Ashlynd, great niece Malorie Mae (M&M) numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and her companion, Dale. Tina was proceeded in death by her grandparents John and Norma Kidd and Leonard & Pauline McDonald and cousin Travis App.
The Celebration of Life will be in Svensen, OR on May 6, 2023 at the Wickiup Grange from 11:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.
Wickiup Grange 92683 Svensen Market Road Astoria, OR 97103(Potluck Dinner to Follow
Donations can go to Knappa High School Athletics Program in memory of Tina Houck.
