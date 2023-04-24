When she was 6 years old, her family moved to Knappa, OR where she would graduate from Knappa High School in 1986. Tina was a loving person with an incredibly generous spirit. She had a way with people that brought a smile to your face. She loved to cook, arts and crafts, camping, fly fishing, trout fishing, and spending time with friends and family. Tina attended Clatsop Community College where she obtained her RN in 1998. After graduation, she worked at the Astoria Clinic followed by St. John’s Hospital in Longview. She found her true calling when she began working for the Longview Community Home Health & Hospice Center. She even helped people after her death being an organ donor.